Mozambique’s Nyusi Re-Elected In Disputed Presidential Poll: Electoral Commission

Channels Television  
October 27, 2019

 

Incumbent President Filipe Nyusi won a five-year term in Mozambique’s election this month, the electoral commission said on Sunday, despite claims of widespread cheating.

Nyusi of the ruling Frelimo party scored 73 per cent of the vote, ahead of Ossufo Momade of the rebel group turned opposition party Renamo with almost 22 per cent, election commission chairman Abdul Carimo said at a press briefing.



