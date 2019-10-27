Volleyball League: Super Force, Sunshine Spikers Emerge Champions

The Sunshine Spikers of Akure and the Nigeria Police Female team, Super Force, have emerged champions of the National Volleyball League Division one in Bauchi.

In the men’s category, Sunshine Spikers emerged winners with 39 points, closely followed by COAS Spikers in second position with 35 points, Offa VC finished in third place with 29 points.

Nigeria Correction Service occupied fourth position with 28 points. Niger Brass disappointing performance at the second leg finished 5th with 21 points, Kada Kings are sixth with 20 points while Giant Killers, ABM of Katsina finished seventh with 14 points.

Dynamic of Anambra, Delta Force and Imo Spikers occupied eighth, ninth and tenth position.

In the women’s category, Super Force emerged champions with 14 points, Heartland of Imo placed second with 10 points while Zamfara Babes finished third.

Dauda Saje of Nigeria Correction Service received the Most Valuable Player award in the men’s category, while Joy Akitumo of Super Force emerged the Most Valuable Player in the women’s category.

Other awardees include:

Women

Best Setter- Amara Nwachukwu (Heartland), Best Spiker- Prisca Ajegba (Heartland), Best Blocker- Naomi Obidi (Heartland), Best Defender- Favour Ibe (Super Force), Best Receiver- Pamela (Zamfara Babes) and Best Server- Prisca Ajegba (Heartland).

Men

Best Setter- Amos Nathan (Nigeria Correction Service), Best Spiker- Mayowa Bello (Offa VC), Best Blocker- Levy (COAS Spikers), Best Defender- Junior Akama (ABM of Katsina), Best Receiver- Afun Idowu (Sunshine Spikers) and Best Server- Tochukwu Owoh (Sunshine Spikers).