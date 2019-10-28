Akwa Utd Unveil Coaches, Players For 2019/2020 NPFL Season

Akwa United Football Club have officially unveiled new head coach John Obuh and his assistant Duke Udi for the upcoming 2019/2020 NPFL season scheduled to kick-off on 3rd November.

Obuh who signed a 1-year contract with Akwa United has set a target of winning the NPFL title with the Uyo based side.

The experienced John Obuh featured for many top clubs including Abiola Babes, Udoji United, Julius Berger, Sharks FC, Enugu Rangers, and Enyimba as a player. The Abia State-born coach started his coaching career in 1994/1995 season as a coach-player with Enyimba of Aba. He has also worked with the National Under-17 team- the Golden Eaglets and the National Under-20 team- the Flying Eagles between 2008-2013.

Obuh has a CAF B coaching license, English FA International coaching license and German Football A license. His last assignment in the NPFL was with Kwara United in 2018 where he led the team to gain promotion from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Also joining Akwa United’s technical crew for the new season is former Super Eagles, Grasshopper of Switzerland and Akwa United defender Duke Udi as the Deputy Head Coach.

Udi has previously worked as a coach with Giwa FC, Enugu Rangers, Sunshine stars amongst others. He has agreed a one year deal with the Promise Keepers.

The two-time Federation Cup champions have registered a total of 35 players for the new league season. To execute the season’s business effectively, the club has also acquired 15 new experienced players comprising three goalkeepers, four defenders, four midfielders and four forwards players.

The new players unveiled include;

Goalkeepers:

Itodo Akor (El-Kanemi)

Bassey Akpan (Sunshine Stars)

Adewale Adeyinka (Gombe Utd)

Defenders:

Ekemini Ukoebe (Lori FC)

Sampson Gbadebo (Rivers Utd)

Ali Chiwendu (Yobe Stars)

David Philip (Go Round)

Midfielders:

Samuel Mathias (Lobi Stars)

Dare Ojo (Lobi Stars)

Morice Chukwu (Go Round)

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (ES Setif)

Forwards:

Christian Ekong (Delta Force)

Michael Ohanu (MFM)

Ubong Friday (Lori FC)

Akarandut Orok