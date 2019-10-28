Bandit Attacks: Victims Demand Military Formation In Kaduna LG

Victims of recent bandit attacks in 17 communities of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have appealed to the Federal Government to establish a military formation in the area.

They also requested that troops be deployed in forests around the area to forestall such attacks that have forced over 2,000 people from their homes.

The Chairman of Igabi LGA, Khamis Rigasa, and representatives of the affected communities made the appeal when officials of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons visited the camp of the displaced persons in Birnin Yero community.

The officials led by the Federal Commissioner, Senator Basheer Mohammed, were at the camp to present relief materials worth millions of naira to the victims as part of the government’s efforts to cushion their suffering.

Some of the items donated included mattresses, bags of rice, grains, cartons of noodles, kegs of oil, and blankets among others.

The residents call for the deployment of personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and other forces inside the bush where the bandits camp to strategise before attacking communities.

According to them, the attacks have disrupted socio-economic activities in the affected communities, and they are not sure when they will return to their homes.

Over the years, many communities and travellers have come under heavy attacks by bandits and gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in some parts of Kaduna, leading to the loss of several lives and property with millions of naira.

At least 17 villages in Igabi LAG were attacked by bandits on Sunday last week, displacing hundreds of people including children and women.

Having sacked from their homes by the bandits, the victims are taking refuge at a primary school in Birnin Yero community located along the Kaduna-Zaria Road until normalcy returns to the affected area.