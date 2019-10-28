Ministry Of Sports Assures Commitment To Oversight Functions

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has restated its commitment to its oversight on sports federation as it advocates for reforms in the administration of the sports industry.

The Minister, Mr Sunday Dare made this assurance at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja while receiving the report of the Ministerial Committee on the Performance of Nigeria’s Athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Doha Qatar.

The Minister thanked the committee for the level of commitment and patriotism they have exhibited while assuring that the Ministry will study it and come up with an action plan that will promote the development of athletics in Nigeria.

He further assured that things will be done differently for a better result; the minister added, “When we talk about the next level this is what we mean, doing things the right way.”

READ ALSO: Ex-AFN Secretary-General, Akawu Arrested Over Alleged $130,000 Fraud

While appreciating the work of the sports federations in the country, he sounded a note of warning that no federation was bigger than the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, adding that in the interest of the country, sports, and the athletes, the Ministry would not exchange its oversight powers when it feels any federation is going wrong.

Drawing lessons from Doha 2019, he said: “Doha reminds us that you only go to a championship with your best so that your work will not go to waste.”

Presenting 10 copies of the report to the Minister of Youth and Sports, the chairman of the committee, Professor Ken Angwueje said the committee had examined the facts, established the truths and suggested measures to prevent a re-occurrence of the less than impressive performance of team Nigeria at the 17th IAAF World Championship in Doha.

The Minister inaugurated the committee a week ago to appraise team Nigeria’s performance at the just-concluded World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar where Nigeria won only one bronze medal.

The committee had Professor Ken Angwueje as its chairman. Other members are Dr. Umar Bindir, Mr. Rotimi Obajimi, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, Dr. Dare Esan, former national champion, Mary Onyali, Chief Falilat Ogunkoya, and the secretary, Mrs. Maria Wophill.