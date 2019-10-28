[VIDEO] BBNaija’s Mercy Buys New Home In Lekki

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 4 reality show, Mercy Eke, has bought an apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The reality TV star, took to her Instagram page to share the good news even as she was captured receiving a key with the inscription “Just got our key”.

“I stepped out of the house today as a tenant and returned as a house owner.

“Thanks to Victoria Crest Home for making this possible,” she wrote.

She was accompanied by fellow ex-BBNaija housemate and lover, Ike.

Meanwhile, wife of Real Estate Mogul and Chairman of the Victoria Crest Homes, Uchechi Okonkwo, also confirmed that Mercy bought the home as opposed to speculations that it was gifted to her.

“Congratulations Babygirl, buying yourself a house, the best decision and I am super proud. Mercy Lambo on the 1000Landladies trains and moving,” she wrote.