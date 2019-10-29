Davido Announces Date For Release Of New Album ‘A Good Time’

Hip-hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has announced the date for the release of his second studio album titled ‘A Good Time’.

The singer took to his Instagram handle on Monday to announce that the album will be released on November 22, 2019.

“A GOOD TIME NOV 22 !!!!!!!!!!!” he posted.

The announcement gained huge reactions from other showbiz stars.

“November 22 ke, ….se ko Peju beyen? ahhhh….me I go protest ooo😩….oya drop 2 from the album make we dey use that one hold body 😩😩😩😩,” popular Instagram comedian Brodashaggi commented.

@Twyse_116, another Instagram comedian wants more single to be dropped before the release of the album, “Give us one more nah 😩😭,” he posted.

‘A Good Time’ will serve as a follow up on Davido’s last album titled ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ which was released in 2012.

The album will also feature; ‘Blow my mind’ featuring American singer, Chris Brown and ‘Risky’ featuring Popcaan, which he released recently.