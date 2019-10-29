Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Enugu

Gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Arinze Madu, in Enugu State

The incident occurred on Monday in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

Reverend Madu is vice-rector at the Queen of Apostles Seminary School in the Imezi-Owa area of Enugu.

He was said to have been kidnapped by the armed men on his way out of the premises while his abductors fired gunshots sporadically to scare residents.

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the abduction to Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ebere Amarizu, the command has already sent operatives after the culprits.

He gave assurance that the command was on top of the situation while the abducted clergyman would regain his freedom unhurt.

Amarizu said, “The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives has intensified manhunt on the abductors of Reverend Father Arinze Madu of the Queen of Apostles Seminary School, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State with a view to liberating the victim unhurt and arresting the suspects.

“It was gathered that the priest was allegedly abducted on 28/10/19 at about 5:50pm near the gate of the seminary located at Imezi-Owa as he was driving out of the seminary premises after suspected hoodlums had allegedly fired sporadically.”

Reverend Madu’s abduction came barely three months after the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Reverend Father Paul Offu, was killed in Enugu State.