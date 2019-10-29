Navy Arrests Five Suspected Bandits, Recover 267 Stolen Cows In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State have arrested five suspected bandits said to have been terrorising residents of the area.

The troops also recovered 267 cows and 51 sheep from the bandits during an operation on Saturday, October 26.

While handing over the rustled animals to officials of the Kaduna State Government, the Commandant of the Navy School of Armament Technology, Commodore Tanko Pani, said the bandits were arrested by his men following an alarm that was raised about their presence inside the Kujama forest.

He, however, noted that there have been intensified efforts on the part of the security agencies and criminal activities such as kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling have drastically reduced.

Speaking further, he appealed to residents of Kachia and environs to always provide credible intelligence information to enable the command respond timely and appropriately to any security issues.

Pani also assured the people of the command’s continuous synergy with allied security authorities to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

On is part, the Chairman of Kachia local government who received the recovered animals on behalf of the Kaduna State Government, commended the Navy for keeping the area safe.

He also called on those whose animals were stolen recently to come to the Command with concrete proof of ownership to reclaim them.