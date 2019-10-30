2019 Presidential Election: APC Hails Dismissal Of PDP’s Appeal By Supreme Court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar against President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential election victory.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the judgement as ‘apt’, adding that the judiciary stood firm in stating that the appeal lacked merit.

A 7-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Wednesday, dismissed Atiku’s appeal for lacking in merit, after going through all the documents and exhibits filed in the case about a fortnight.

“Following the earlier judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed in its entirety the PDP and Atiku’s petition, the Apex Court was apt in dismissing the appeal for lacking merit.

“The Party hails the Judiciary for standing firm in the face of the PDP and Atiku’s subterfuge and for siding with the Nigerian electorate who through their votes decided to do away with PDP’s ignominious past and re-elect the President Buhari-led APC administration which has ushered in a new era of progressive growth for our country.”

The APC enjoined the PDP to take the defeat in good faith and halt any planned agenda against Nigeria.

“With the ruling of the Supreme Court, which has finally affirmed President Buhari’s election victory, we enjoin the PDP and Atiku to jettison their destructive and disruptive agenda against Nigeria, which they have made up their minds to pursue for the next four years.

“The PDP and Atiku should not confuse opposition politics for their unpatriotic agenda. Democratic politics cannot be practiced in the state of anarchy, confusion which the PDP and Atiku wish to achieve. Such a diabolic plan will definitely fail.”