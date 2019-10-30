FG Approves 3bn For Construction Of NDIC Office In Bauchi

The Federal Executive Council has approved two memorandum each from the ministry of finance, Budget and National Planning and the ministry of Aviation.

The council approved over three billion Naira for the construction of Bauchi Zonal office of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Other approvals include the construction of perimeter fence and road at the Port Harcour airport.

The ministry of transport is also got approval to procure Security Scanner for installation at the Lagos Port.