I Fought A Good Fight For The Nigerian People – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that he fought a good fight and will not relent for Nigeria and democracy.

Atiku’s comment is coming on the heels of the dismissal of his appeal at the Supreme Court.

The apex court had earlier on Wednesday, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election of February 23, 2019.

Speaking on behalf of a 7-man panel, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad stated that members of the panel had read all the documents and exhibits filed in the case for about two weeks and discovered that the appeal was lacking in merit.

Reacting to the decision, Atiku said he must accept that the judicial route which he chose to take, as a Democrat, has come to a conclusion.

“While I believe that only God is infallible everywhere, and only Nigerians are infallible in our democracy, I must accept that the judicial route I chose to take, as a Democrat, has come to a conclusion.

“Whether justice was done, is left to the Nigerian people to decide. As a democrat, I fought a good fight for the Nigerian people. I will keep on fighting for Nigeria and for democracy, and also for justice.”

He stated that Nigeria as a country needs a strong judiciary and an impartial electoral umpire.

“In a democracy, you need a strong judiciary, a free press, and an impartial electoral umpire. Nigeria has none of those three elements as at today. One man, one woman, one youth, one vote, should be the only way to make gains in a democracy. And when that is thwarted, the clock starts to tick.

“The Nigerian judiciary, just like every estate of our realm, has been sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal, who have undone almost all the democratic progress the Peoples Democratic Party and its administrations nurtured for sixteen years, up until 2015.”

Atiku insisted that he remains focused on Nigeria and he remains strong.

“To those who think they have broken my spirit, I am sorry to disappoint you. I am too focused on Nigeria to think about myself. I gave up that luxury twenty years ago. The question is not if I am broken. The question is if Nigeria is whole?

“I was a democrat, I am a democrat, and I will always continue to be a democrat. May God bless Nigeria,” he added.