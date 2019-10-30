Advertisement

Iraq Protests: 100 Dead, 5,500 Wounded

Channels Television  
Updated October 30, 2019
Iraqis mourn a demonstrator reportedly killed the day before during anti-government protests in the eastern city of Diwaniya, during his funeral in the central holy shrine city of Najaf on October 26, 2019.  AFP

 

At least 100 people have died and more than 5,000 injured since anti-government demonstrations resumed in Iraq on October 24, a national rights commission said Wednesday. 

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said a majority of the dead were civilians suffocated by tear gas, or who sustained trauma wounds from tear gas canisters or were shot dead.

It could not immediately provide a breakdown of where and when the victims had died.

AFP



