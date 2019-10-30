Nigerians Voted PDP, APC Knows They Were Rejected – Secondus

The National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus salute Nigerians of all divide for their commitment and support to the party and to democracy.

Prince Secondus said that the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets despite inhibiting factors is worthy of emulation and highly commendable.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday striking out the appeal of the PDP and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in a statement from his media office, the National Chairman said that the nation’s apex court has ruled but the final judgment comes from God almighty.

“We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy. Nigerians know that you voted PDP, even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019, the international community knows you voted for PDP, if Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God the ultimate Judge.”

He also commended the press, the fourth estate of the realm for their commitment to democracy and good governance in our land but urged them not to relent in their roles of holding politicians accountable to the people.

Secondus however told the people to remain resolute in their prayers to God since the country is in such a untidy state that only God can bail her out.