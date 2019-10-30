PDP, Atiku Should Gracefully Accept Court Verdict, Says Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, to gracefully accept the final verdict of the Supreme Court.

The apex court had on Wednesday, dismissed an appeal filed by the PDP and Atiku for lacking in merit after challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election of February 23, 2019.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, said that after the end of litigation, attention should be shifted to showing support to President Buhari as he hopes to build the country.

“Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to building the great nation of our dream.

“The petitioners should gracefully accept the final verdict of our court of law while the winners should demonstrate magnanimity by extending the hand of fellowship to the opposition with a view to carrying all Nigerians along in the arduous task of nation-building,” Lawan said.

He urged President Buhari and his government to continue to focus on good governance so as to deliver on the President’s agenda of improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the nation on the path of sustainable development.

Lawan said the ninth National Assembly will continue to produce good legislation and pursue the harmonious relationship between the organs of government and among Nigerians for the unity, peace, and progress of our fatherland.