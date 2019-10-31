Alleged N1.2b Fraud: Trial Of Fayose’s Ex-Aide, Agbele Adjourned Till December

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned the trial of Mr Abiodun Agbele, a former aide of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The adjournment followed the application for more time by the defence team, which objected to the cross-examination of the fifth prosecution witness (PW5) and former Head of Cash in Transit at Diamond Bank Plc, Damola Otuyalo, on exhibits AA14, AA15 and AA16.

Agbele is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegation of money laundering to the tune of N1.2 billion.

A representative of the counsel to the first defendant had argued that he has not sighted the document before and has no idea of what it contained.

According to a statement by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, counsel to the third defendant, Olalekan Ojo, aligned with that of the first defendant.

They both prayed the court to give them time to study the document in order to structure their cross-examination in line with the content of the new evidence.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, however, advised the defence counsels to examine the document as it was only two pages.

“You are generals in this field; I don’t see why a two-page document will require an adjournment,” he said.

The judge then stood down the trial to enable the defence to go through the documents.

On resumption, the EFCC said the defence counsel stood their ground not to continue with the cross-examination.

They stated that the input of the lead defence counsel Mike Ozekhome would be needed in framing questions for cross-examination on the new document.

The court has adjourned the case until December 2 for hearing.