Lagos Govt Shuts 14 Health Facilities For Non-Compliance

The Lagos State Government says it has shut down 14 health facilities for non-compliance with regulatory standards in the state.

A statement from the government on Wednesday revealed that the enforcement exercise was conducted by the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) in the month of September.

The Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr Abiola Idowu, stressed that the government remained committed to putting a halt to the ugly trend of having unqualified personnel work in health facilities.

She stated that the government would continue to insist that the environment for the dispensation of medical care was suitable for the promotion and maintenance of good health.

READ ALSO: Trial Of Fayose’s Ex-Aide, Agbele Adjourned Till December

Dr Idowu warned that any form of illegal health practices would not be tolerated in the state as health security was an integral part of public security, which was the primary duty of the government.

She gave assurance that the government would ensure that all health facilities conform to best practices and urged operators to abide strictly by the standards of HEFAMAA to avoid sanctions.

The executive secretary also called on residents to continue to cooperate and support the government in the fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant agencies.

She, therefore, advised owners and operators of health facilities to complete their registration with HEFAMAA and go through the normal procedures.

Dr Idowu asked residents to desist from patronising any healthcare provider that has not been certified and also report any suspicious facility.