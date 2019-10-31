Advertisement

Trump Calls Impeachment ‘Greatest Witch Hunt’ In US History

Channels Television  
Updated October 31, 2019
Trump To Hit China With $300bn Punitive Tariffs In Goods
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 5, 2019.  SAUL LOEB / AFP

 

President Donald Trump reacted almost instantly Thursday to a landmark House of Representatives vote green-lighting his impeachment investigation, calling the probe the “Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”

Trump’s tweet came seconds after the lower house of Congress voted overwhelmingly, but almost entirely along party lines, to set out the rules for the process expected to lead to passing articles of impeachment.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a longer statement, accusing opposition Democrats of having an “unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment.”

“Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment — a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President,” she said.



More on World News

Firefighters Battle New Blazes In California

US House Formalises Trump Impeachment Process In Landmark Vote

Al-Qurashi Replaces Baghdadi As New IS Leader

Trump To Announce New Location For US-China Trade Deal

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement