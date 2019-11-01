BREAKING: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

The building under construction along Glover road, according to an eyewitness, caved in on Friday evening and rescue efforts are still being awaited.

It is reported that several people are still trapped in the rubble of the building while efforts by other workers on-site to save those trapped are ongoing.

An eyewitness said the voices of those trapped can be heard from beneath the rubble and they are still expecting emergency officials to beef up the rescue operation.

A statement from the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Osanyintolu, confirmed the collapse.

He said that emergency response has been activated for first responders while calling for calm from residents in the area.

“A building collapsed in the afternoon at 4.10 pm today, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Glover Court Ikoyi. It is a two storey building under construction.

“LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.

“Similarly, Lagosians within the vicinity of the incident have been enjoined to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job,” he asked.

This story is being updated…