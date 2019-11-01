Court Dismisses Human Rights Violation Suit Against EFCC

A Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has dismissed a case of an alleged breach of human rights filed by a lawyer against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The legal practitioner, Suleiman Abaya, had filed the suit against the anti-graft agency for arresting him without a warrant and displaying his pictures on the internet over alleged fraud.

He had also asked the court to order the EFCC to pay him the sum of N1 billion damage for allegedly violating his human rights.

Ruling on the suit on Friday, Justice Hammed Gegele dismissed the case.

He held that the EFCC operatives acted within the law for arresting the lawyer without warrant of arrest since they have substantial evidence to take such an action.

The judge also dismissed the claims by Abaya that displaying his pictures on the internet infringed on his fundamental human rights.

According to him, the anti-graft agency acted within its powers since it used the word ‘alleged’ in the caption.

Reacting to the verdict, the lawyer’s counsel, Raheem Ismaila, insisted that his client would appeal the judgement.