EFCC Arrests 16 Kwara LG Chairmen Over Alleged N4bn Misappropriation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 16 Local Government Chairmen of Kwara State for allegedly misappropriating part of N4bn Loan and ten percent of Internally Generated Revenue.

The EFCC in a statement by its Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said all the suspects have made useful statements, as the investigation continues.

He explained that the Local Government Chairmen held a meeting after securing the controversial loan and decided that N100,000,000.00 (one hundred million Naira) be shared among themselves.

The Chairmen include; Risikat Opakunle, Saidu Yaru Musa, Umar Belle, Ayeni Dallas, Fatai Adeniyi Garba, Lah Abdulmumeen, Raliat Funmi Salau, Aminat Omodara, and Muyiwa Oladipo.

Others are, Oladipo Omole, Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, Saka Eleyele, Lateef Gbadamosi, Oni Adebayo Joseph, Omokanye Joshua Olatunji and Jibril Salihu.

“The suspects had on the 7th of February, 2018 wrote a four billion naira loan request to the Ilorin Branch Manager of Sterling to pay the Salary Arrears of teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Local Government Staff and Local Government Pensioners.

“The embattled politician was also accused of diverting ten percent of the monthly internally generated revenue for their personal use which was paid directly into their personal accounts against the Financial Regulations.”