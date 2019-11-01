Fire Razes GSM Market In Maiduguri

Numerous properties and shops were destroyed following a fire at the GSM market in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The market which is popularly known as Jagwol is located at the Post Office area of the Maiduguri metropolis. It is a hub for GSM traders and artisans and the biggest computer village in the city.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, hours after the traders had closed for the day’s business.

READ ALSO: FG Vows To Address Ethno-Religious, Communal Clashes

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, witnesses and sympathizers explained that it started from one of the shops and spread to other clustered shops around.

The fire was eventually put out by men of the Federal Fire service, but many properties were already destroyed.

Temitope David, an undergraduate of the University of Maiduguri who is also an artisan in the market said. “It was a big fire, we were very lucky it didn’t get to our shop but almost half of the market has been affected. Luckily there was no looting as the market was under lock and the security didn’t allow the crowd come close.”

Other traders however were not as lucky, as most of the affected shops were completely razed down.

The Borno State Government has constituted a committee to investigate and access the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

The state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum who is away on an official trip in Saudi Arabia, directed his chief of staff, Dr Babagana Wakil to assemble commissioners whose ministries relate to commerce, home affairs, poverty alleviation and jobs creation “to immediately assess impacts of Thursday night’s fire incident at the GSM market in Maiduguri and report to him today. “

This is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Media aid, Mr Isa Gusau.

According to the statement, “Zulum shares the pains of those whose means of livelihoods and assets were torched.”