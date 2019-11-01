Kidnap Suspect Arrested As Police Rescue Boy, Seven Victims In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued eight kidnap victims, including a teenager during an operation in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

During the operation, the security operatives arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, one Ibrahim Mustapha.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television.

Mustapha was said to have been caught red-handed with a 13-year-old victim, Abubakar Aminu, from Maraban Rido village in Chikun LGA.

Sabo explained that three of the victims were rescued in Rigasa area by a combined team of police operatives from Rigasa and Nariya Police Divisions.

He added that the operatives had busted the camp of suspected kidnappers following credible intelligence information.

The command’s spokesman also disclosed that five other victims were rescued by the police during a gun battle with bandits at their camp in Maguzawa and Gurguzu Forests on Thursday.

He noted that the command was on the trail of other members of the gang that escaped with gunshot wounds during the encounter for possible arrest and prosecution.

Sabo, therefore, called on the residents to keep supporting the police with prompt and reliable information.

According to him, this will help the police to nip crime in the bud and restore public order in Kaduna, as well as ensure adequate protection of lives and property of citizens in the entire state.