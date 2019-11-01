Oyo South Senatorial District: Appeal Court Denies Ajimobi Victory

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has reaffirmed the victory of Senator Kola Balogun in the February 23 National Assembly election, in line with the tribunal judgement earlier delivered in September, bringing the legal battle between himself and senatorial candidate of the APC, Abiola Ajimobi, to an end.

In a 45-minute judgement delivered by Justice Haruna Issamani of the Federal Court of Appeal on Friday, the Judge upheld the Victory of Senator Kola Balogun, saying that the petition which had claimed that he was not duly elected through majority votes, was not valid.

He explained in his judgement that the election of senator Kola Balogun was valid as it was in compliance with all necessary electoral rules and regulations as was held by the tribunal in the earlier judgement.

The judge also upheld the decision of the tribunal that the issue of eligibility of a candidate should be challenged at the high court and not at the election tribunal.

The lead counsel to Senator Kola Balogun, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde said the judgement was in line with the wish of the people.

Counsel representing the PDP, Barrister Bamidele Ogunjinmi, said all the witnesses presented by the appellant were not qualified to appear before the court.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Balogun thanked God for giving him victory after five legal battles initiated by the APC.

The court of appeal is the final arbiter on election petition matters concerning National Assembly elections.