Shops, Property Destroyed As Fire Guts Market In Maiduguri

Channels Television  
Updated November 1, 2019

 

Several shops and properties have been destroyed following a fire outbreak at a market in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, at the market popularly known as Jagwol and as a hub for GSM traders and artisans.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, witnesses say that it started from one of the shops and spread to other clustered shops around.

