Alleged N4bn Misappropriation: 16 Kwara LG Chairmen Released By EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the 16 Local Government Chairmen of Kwara State invited for questioning into the alleged misappropriation of N4bn loan and ten percent of Internally Generated Revenue.

In a statement by the antigraft agency, the LG Chairmen were released after volunteering statements to the Commission.

The Head, Media & Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren clarified that the invited men were not detained, contrary to reports.

“They were invited over allegations that border on misappropriation of part of the N4bn loan obtained from Sterling Bank for the payment of arrears of salaries and pension of local government employees and teachers through the State Universal Education Board, SUBEB. They also allegedly diverted 10 percent of state internally generated revenue.”

The Chairmen, after a meeting, decided that N100,000,000.00 (one hundred million Naira) be shared among themselves from the loan.

“All the council chairmen were released after questioning on Friday, November 1, 2019, contrary to reports in mainstream and social media, that they were detained by the Commission. “

The Commission stated that investigations are still ongoing.