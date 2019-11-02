Advertisement

Barcelona Slip To Shock Defeat After Levante Goal Flurry

Channels Television  
Updated November 2, 2019
Barcelona’s Argentinian Forward Lionel Messi (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Barcelona’s French forward Antoine Griezmann (L), Barcelona’s Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (2L) and Barcelona’s Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal during the Spanish League football match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, on November 2, 2019. JOSE JORDAN / AFP

 

Lionel Messi scored again but was helpless to prevent Barcelona conceding three goals in seven minutes on Saturday as Levante stormed to a surprise 3-1 victory in La Liga. 

Messi converted a first-half penalty at the City of Valencia stadium for his sixth goal in five games only for Levante to stun the defending champions with an incredible treble shortly after the hour.

Jose Campana and Borja Mayoral scored in the 61st and 63rd minutes before Nemanja Radoja added a third in the 68th to finish Barca off and give Real Madrid the chance to move top of the table later on Saturday.



