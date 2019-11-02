Advertisement

Bayern Thrashed 5-1 At Frankfurt In Ten-Year Low

Channels Television  
Updated November 2, 2019
Frankfurt’s German defender Martin Hinteregger (2nd L) scores the 4-1 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern Munich on November 2, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. Daniel ROLAND / AFP

 

Bayern Munich crashed to their heaviest Bundesliga defeat for a decade after Jerome Boateng saw an early red card in their 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Defending champions Bayern are now fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, leaving head coach Niko Kovac under huge pressure after their heaviest league defeat since April 2009 when they crashed 5-1 at Wolfsburg, who won the 2008/09 league title.



