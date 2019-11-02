Buhari Departs Makkah For United Kingdom

President Muhmmadu Buhari has departed Makkah for the United Kingdom.

The President left the Abdul’aziz International Airport, Jeddah for London, on Saturday.

His departure to the UK comes after successful participation at the Future Investment Initiative (#FII2019) conference in Riyadh and Umrah.

President Buhari while in Saudi held bilateral talks with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

He also participated at the summit titled “What Is Next For Africa” along with presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville, and Burkina Faso.

More than 4,000 delegates from over 90 countries participated in the conference, and President Buhari spoke about the economic opportunities in Nigeria and his administration’s drive to improve the business environment.