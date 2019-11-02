Lagos Govt Pull Down Four Buildings Under Construction In Ikoyi

The Lagos state government has pulled down the remaining part of the two-storey building and four others under construction for failing integrity tests conducted by Solid Material Testing Agency, LABSCA and Physical Planning Ministry on Saturday.

The two-storey building under construction, caved in at around 4 pm on Friday at Glover Court Ikoyi, killing one person and injuring four others, who were rescued and rushed to the hospital.

According to a statement by the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Osanyintolu, the tests on the buildings was to avert any further loss of lives and property.

“The tests were conducted following the rescue of four persons and recovery of one body in the collapsed building of yesterday which also was under construction and incidentally in the same compound.

“The decision to pull down the buildings is to avert any further loss of lives and property.

“The Operation is now completed,” the statement added.