Grit, Fun And Laurels At Lagos Kids Mini Marathon

The 2019 edition of the Lagos Kids Mini Marathon was all shades of fun as the kids raced for various prizes.

Accompanied by their parents, the children ranging from ages four to 16, arrived at the event as early as 6:30 am.

They took part in early morning drills, after which they were grouped into various categories before the race covering 1.2kms, 3kms to 5kms commenced.

Hosted by St. Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund, the Lagos Kids Mini Marathon is aimed at encouraging kids to run for a charitable cause and inspiring them to be more active and health-conscious.

See the highlights of the events in the photos below.



