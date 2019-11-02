Winners Emerge From Lagos Kids Mini Marathon

The Lagos Kids Mini Marathon has come to an end with winners emerging in the various categories.

The race, which covered 3km to 5km, comprised three age segments – seven to eight years, nine to 12 years, and 13 to 15 years and above.

It also featured a new category called Walkaton – covering 1.2km for kids between ages four and six.

Emerging as first in the 1.2km Boys Category B is Fani-Kayode Fafunwa, while Ayodele Abigail emerged winner in the female category.

In the 3km Boys Category B, Arinze Okoli came first and he received a cash prize of N25,000 while Kehinde Ojo came first in the female category. She also received a cash prize of N25,000.

In the 5km Girls category, Israel Oluwabunmi came first position, while Jaiyeola Taiwo came first in the male category.

It is his second time of winning the gold medal, as he also participated last year.

See Photos Below.