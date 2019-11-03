Advertisement

Bayern To Host Hoffenheim In German Cup Last 16

Updated November 3, 2019
Bayern Munich’s Croatian head coach Niko Kovac celebrates with the trophy after the German Cup Final football match RB Leipzig v FC Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. AFP

 

Bayern Munich will face Hoffenheim in the last 16 of the German Cup as they attempt to defend their trophy, while last season’s losing finalists RB Leipzig will travel to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortumund, who eliminated Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach in the last round, travel to Werder Bremen, while Schalke host Hertha Berlin in the other all-top flight clash.

Fixtures (matches to be played February 4-5 2020):

Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim, Schalke 04 v Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart, Kaiserslautern v Fortuna Duesseldorf, SC Verl v Union Berlin, FC Saarbruecken v Karlsruhe



