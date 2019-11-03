Nigerian Army Cannot Operate Apartheid Passed Laws – The Week In Quotes

Here is what was said and who said what in the public sphere within the course of the passing week.

1. “Nigerian Army cannot operate apartheid passed laws in Nigeria”

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), kicks against the proposed Operation Positive Identification (OPI).

2. “It does appear to me that government doesn’t seem to know what to do when it comes to doing what is supposed to be done”

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Jibrin Okutepa, faults the planned introduction of Operation Positive Identification across the country.

3. “Nigerians voted PDP, APC knows they were rejected”

The National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus reacts to the Supreme Court’s verdict, he salutes Nigerians of all divide for their commitment and support to the party and to democracy.

4. “I fought a good fight for the Nigerian people”

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says he will not relent for Nigeria and democracy regardless his defeat at the Supreme Court, in his case against President Muhammadu Buhari.

5. ” Supreme Court verdict is victory for democracy”

The Speaker of the House of the Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila describes the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Supreme Court as a victory for democracy.

6. “I think Nigerians have voted, the Supreme Court has upheld the outcome, it’s time to support and close ranks and queue behind President Muhammdu Buhari.”

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) calls on Nigerians to close ranks and support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his election victory.

7. “It is time the country is afforded the right to move on”

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ruling of the Supreme Court, dismissing the appeal brought before them by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has afforded the country the ‘right to move on’.

8. “Nigeria has a lot to learn from Egypt in the fight against terrorism”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, calls for more engagement between Nigeria’s National Assembly and the Egyptian parliament, with a view to sharing ideas that will address the challenges common to the two countries.

9. “Join us in calling the world to take action against Boko Haram”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN says concerted action by countries around the world is crucial towards tackling terrorism in the Sahel region, as well as the challenges posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP in Africa.

10. “I am very proud of you”

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria for a fantastic beginning in the group opening match of FIFA World Cup Brazil 2019.