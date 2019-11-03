Obaseki Condemns Attack On Akiolu, Others At Oshiomhole’s House

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the attack on the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Chancellor of Edo State University, Dr Aderemi Makanjuola, and other guests at the residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

He stated this during an interview with reporters on Saturday after he and the other dignitaries escaped an attack by suspected thugs at the residence of his predecessor.

Governor Obaseki took exception to the resort to violence, noting that it was shameful for such an attack to take place at the residence of the leader of the ruling party in the state and at the national level.

He described the attack as an unfortunate incident, saying, “It is very unfortunate that we can’t feel safe in the house of our National Chairman.”

The governor added, “I am not sure that if I visit the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they will attack me the way they did in the house of the APC National Chairman.

“It is unfortunate that things have degenerated to this extent but we will continue to pursue peace; we cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years.