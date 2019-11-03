Police Arrest Traffic Robbery Suspects, Notorious Cultist And Vicious Killer

The Lagos State Police command says it has arrested a traffic robbery suspect and recovered some firearms.

In a communique by its spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, the command says that on the 29th of October, 2019, a team of Policemen from Ipaja Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Tokumbo Abaniwonda arrested one Emmanuel Daniel ‘m’ 30 years.

DSP Elkana says one locally made pistol with one live ammunition and one expended ammunition were recovered.

The police spokesperson stated that the suspect was arrested while attempting to snatch a bag from a woman at boys town Ipaja.

“He confessed to the crime. The suspect will be charged to Court,” Mr Elkana stated.

In a similar vein, the Police Command says it arrested a notorious cultist and a vicious killer.

DSP Elkana says on the 1st of November, operatives of Operation Crush from Bariga Division, in an intelligence led operation, arrested one Adegboro Odunwole alias GOBE.

Mr Elkana says the suspect is a Fractional “AIYE” confraternity leader at Akilo Street in Bariga.

According to him, the suspect has been on the watch list of the command for a while.

“He is responsible for series of violent attacks and killings in Bariga. Suspect will be charged to Court,” the police spokesman said.

Similarly, a suspected phone snatcher was also arrested within the metropolis.

DSP Elkana says that on the 27th of October, a patrol team from Bariga Division, while on routine patrol around Ifelodun Street Bariga arrested one Adewole Oluwatomi ‘m’ 21years old.

He says the suspect used a knife to snatch an Itel phone from one Adeyemi Kayode’ m’ 15 years old inside Ebute market.

He adds that police have recovered the stolen phone and the knife used.

According to Mr Elkana, the suspect has confessed to committing the crime, and will be charged to Court.