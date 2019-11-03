Presidency 2023: PDP Dismisses Media Reports As Speculative

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described reports in a section of the media suggesting that the party plots to retain the zoning of its presidential slot in the North East and South East, as merely speculative.

The PDP says those behind the reports are political terrorists whose plan is to mislead the public and cause disaffection within the ranks of the party with the hope of using such fabrications to further their own selfish political ambitions.

The PDP in a communique by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, states categorically that its governors are not divided along any lines of ambition towards 2023, neither is there any plot to stop the ambition of any of our members.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Cannot Operate Apartheid Passed Laws – The Week In Quotes

“For the avoidance of doubt, our party is yet to discuss the 2023 presidential election, overtly or covertly, at any time whatsoever.

“If anything, the PDP is currently working with Nigerians on how to win its elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states and will not be distracted by individuals who found themselves operating in the highest offices of the land but failing in governance.

“As a party, we are also working with our respective state governors and legislators across the country as they work hard, in line with the manifesto of our party, to improve on the welfare and development of Nigerians,” Ologbondiyan stated.

He further stated that it is also imperative to counsel, without any equivocation, that enemies of the party, who feel threatened by the rising profile of Governor Nyesom Wike, should have a rethink on their incessant attacks on the governor.

The party spokesman said that the PDP appreciates the contribution of Governor Wike, as well as all its governors, to the growth of the party and urge all members and supporters to ignore those seeking to cause disaffection in its ranks.