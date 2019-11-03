Advertisement

Tacha, Twitter Fans Celebrate Ex-BBN Star Khafi At 30

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated November 3, 2019
A file photo former BBN Star, Khafi Kareem.

 

 

#Khafinated30 was one of the trending hashtags as fans took to Twitter to celebrate Khafi Kareem who turned 30 on November 3.

Following a series of awareness ahead of the anniversary, the former Big Brother Naija housemate expressed the joy of adding another year on her Twitter handle on Sunday.

The tweet generated hundreds of comments and was greeted by several goodwill messages from fans and well-wishers.

Former housemate, Tacha and her fans also celebrated the 30-year-old with Twitter hashtag #TitansCelebrateKhafi.

Khafi was evicted from the Season Four of the tv reality show tagged ‘Pepper Dem’ on September 15.

Although she didn’t win the grand prize of N60 million, Khafi left the house with a number of wins including a car and cash prizes among others.

