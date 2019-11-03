Tacha, Twitter Fans Celebrate Ex-BBN Star Khafi At 30

#Khafinated30 was one of the trending hashtags as fans took to Twitter to celebrate Khafi Kareem who turned 30 on November 3.

Following a series of awareness ahead of the anniversary, the former Big Brother Naija housemate expressed the joy of adding another year on her Twitter handle on Sunday.

The tweet generated hundreds of comments and was greeted by several goodwill messages from fans and well-wishers.

Former housemate, Tacha and her fans also celebrated the 30-year-old with Twitter hashtag #TitansCelebrateKhafi.

Khafi was evicted from the Season Four of the tv reality show tagged ‘Pepper Dem’ on September 15.

Although she didn’t win the grand prize of N60 million, Khafi left the house with a number of wins including a car and cash prizes among others.

See some of the tweets below:

#Khafinated30 is here and I couldn’t be happier!! I have so many treats in store, and I want to tell you guys about them first. Go to https://t.co/VGjzuPIFhE and enter your email there!!! 😊🙏🏾🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/M9IWMHG2Nh — Khafi Kareem (ACupOfKhafi) (@KhafiKareem) November 3, 2019

Happy Birthday Khafi

Super strong, Supernatural, Super Beautiful, Super Hardworking, Super More, I pray God grants you all your heart desires.. LOVE YOU❤️🔱 #khafinated30 #TitansCelebrateKhafi pic.twitter.com/6wy0xx8hEf — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) November 3, 2019

Happy birthday amazing khafilah!

I wish you fulfilment of all your heart desires.

You shall be the best among your peers.

When you call one, thousands shall answer for you.

Cheers to a fabulous 30!

Love you endlessly darling 🥰🥰🥰🥰#khafinated30 #worldkhafiday #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/QfpGxGI2iO — mamades (@olubumsie) November 2, 2019

Happy birthday Khafila, u shall excel IJN love u and have a blissful day #khafinated30#TachaDropPenChallenge pic.twitter.com/j0ubitql4M — †lil curvy†🇳🇬🇬🇭🇹🇿🇰🇪🇦🇪 (@ennytohbadt) November 3, 2019

No friendship is an accident. I’m glad life brought Tacha and Khafi together. Congratulations to Khafi, Best wishes always. 🎉🎉#khafinated30#TitansCelebrateKhafi pic.twitter.com/Q2MSCKJeZB — Abokin Tacha (@AbokinTacha) November 3, 2019

Khafi…tbh I didn’t like her at first,thought she was too jumpy but i saw d light! I saw dat she was just one pure happy soul dat carried happiness around! She is so sincere at heart! Intelligent,confident & comfortable in her skin! Hbd khafi! U deserve d best!❤️❤️#khafinated30 pic.twitter.com/Dwo91HcXo9 — Priscilia (TRE) (@Haduphe) November 2, 2019

Happy birthday Khafi @KhafiKareem ..

Thanks Seeing The Best In Tacha.

Your Vibe. Your Energy and Happiness is Top Notch.

May God Bless You Beyond Expectation.

Enjoy Darling😍. #TitansCelebrateKhafi #khafinated30 #worldkhafiday pic.twitter.com/MXNov0bojc — TITAN OVERSEER📍 | 🔱 (@Baba___Alabi1) November 3, 2019

Wishing Khafi Khafi a Happy Birthday 🎁🎂. Long life and prosperity hip hip hurray

❤️Love from @NolySpyGlobal#Khafi#khafinated30 #TitansCelebratesKhafi https://t.co/1ecHyCnvDD — NolySpy Global Network (@NolySpyGlobal) November 3, 2019