Appeal Court Sacks Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa

A Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna State has sacked the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Alhassan Doguwa.

Doguwa, the member representing Tudun Wada/ Doguwa Federal Constituency of Kano state was declared the winner of the February 23, National Assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Yusha’u Salisu dragged Doguwa of the All Progressives Party before the Kano State National and State Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal, citing over voting and massive irregularities.

On September 5, 2019, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the PDP candidate on the grounds of failure to prove the allegation of irregularities and over-voting.

However, while delivering a unanimous judgement on Monday, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie of the Appellate Court, wondered how the tribunal came to the conclusion that the opposition PDP and its candidate failed to prove their case.

Justice Adefope-Okojie, therefore, set aside the tribunal judgement and nullified the election in the two local governments the sacked lawmaker represents, saying that the entire process was marred by irregularities.

The court also held that the entire election cannot stand and therefore, ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election in the entire constituency within 90 days.