Police Arrest Woman For Locking Up Minor In Warehouse

The police have arrested a woman for locking up a 17-year-old girl in a warehouse at the Isheri area of Lagos State.

The girl, who identified herself as Blessing, told Channels Television on getting to the scene, that she was locked up on Sunday morning after she decided to quit working for her as a domestic help.

Neighbours had attempted to force the gate open just before police officers arrived at the warehouse, but it was impossible.

She was, however, later rescued and taken away by the police while her boss, Mrs Mary Idowu was also arrested and taken away for further questioning.

This comes just weeks after Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command arrested a woman accused of locking her 10-year-old cousin in a dog kennel.

When questioned, the suspect (Onyinye) claimed to have locked up the boy for only a few hours before bringing him out, alleging that the victim had taken a hot drink in their refrigerator which caused him to start misbehaving.

She added that the boy smashed the side mirror of her vehicle with a stone, which made her detain him in the dog kennel.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Bala Elkana, said investigations revealed that the victim had lost his parents and was brought to Lagos in 2012 from Anambra State by Onyinye’s mother along with his two siblings.

He noted that the suspect and the boy were cousins, adding that her mother was the elder sister of the victim’s father.

The Command’s spokesman said the suspect would be charged to court, stressing that the police would continue to protect the rights of children and other vulnerable members of the society from all forms of violence and abuses.