Buhari Appoints Sarah Alade As Special Adviser On Finance And Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs) Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.

The President stated this on Tuesday in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

READ ALSO: Senate Rejects Nunieh’s Nomination As NDDC Board Member, Confirms Odubu As Chairman

Dr. Alade, who holds BSc (Economics) and Ph.D. in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.

She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.