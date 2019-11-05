Edo Kidnap: Traditional Rulers Demand Justice Iheme’s Release

The Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers has demanded the immediate release of Justice Chioma Iheme unconditionally.

The Deputy Chairman of the Council, Chijioke Okwara, made the demand on behalf of the royal fathers while addressing reporters on Tuesday at the palace of the Chairman of the Council in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He made the request one week after gunmen kidnapped Justice Iheme of the Court of Appeal in Edo State.

Okwara described the incident as quite unfortunate, claiming that the security operatives have done nothing to ensure that the judge regains her freedom.

He, therefore, noted that an illustrious daughter of Imo from Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state, the traditional rulers demand Justice Iheme’s immediate and unconditional release.

The traditional ruler also called President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors, and security operatives among other relevant stakeholders to do everything possible to find a permanent solution to the security challenges in the country.