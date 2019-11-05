Obaseki, Akiolu Attack: Oshiomhole’s Comment, ‘Slip Of Tongue’ – Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has apologised to commercial motorcyclists popularly known as ‘Okada riders’ in the state on behalf of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for describing them as thugs.

Mr. Shaibu’s apology is connected to the claims by the APC leader that the convoy of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, was attacked by motorcyclists at the home of Mr. Oshiomhole, after the Edo state university’s convocation ceremony.

Mr. Oshiomhole had linked the thugs who attacked the convoy of Governor Obaseki as loyalists to Mr. Shaibu.

The deputy governor who hosted a delegation from the motorcyclist union at the government house in Benin City, the Edo state capital, explained to them that the comments were a slip of tongue from the part of Mr. Oshiomhole.

“I want to correct the news by our national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole that the Okada riders are thugs, you are not thugs and I want to apologise on his behalf to tell you people maybe it was a slip of tongue.

“You people are never thugs; you cannot be thugs because if what we have done with you and you are technology-driven and you are talking, you can’t be referred as thugs; not even when he rode on your back to victory at the tribunal.”

He added that after a long-serving relationship with the APC national chairman, it was unexplainable to have such comment served at the motorcyclists.

“Every morning, you were always at his house in your hundreds and most cases we rode on your back to the tribunal. So how come now you are being referred to as thugs, I think it was a slip of tongue, so on his behalf, I apologise to all of you.”