Senate Rejects Nunieh’s Nomination As NDDC Board Member, Confirms Odubu As Chairman

The Senate has rejected the nomination of Dr. Joy Nunieh as a board member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and confirmed Pius Odubu as chairman of the commission.

Dr. Nunieh was rejected because she failed to appear before the Senate Committee on Niger Delta for screening.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of 14 others as board members of the commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 29, 2019, written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of nominees for the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan read the letter announcing the 16-member board at plenary.

The NDDC’s Board nominees include the Chairman, Pius Odubu (Edo); Managing Director, Bernard O. Okumagba (Delta); Executive Director Projects, Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom); Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa); Delta State representative, Prophet Jones Erue; Chief Victor Ekhatar (Edo); Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers); and Nwogu N. Nwogu).

Others are Theodore A. Allison (Bayelsa); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River); Olugbenga Elema (Ondo); Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo); Northwest Rep, Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano); Northeast Rep, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and North Central Rep, Amb. Abdullahi M Bage (Nasarawa)