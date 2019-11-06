Advertisement

Atletico’s Round Of 16 Qualification Delayed After Loss To Leverkusen

Channels Television  
Updated November 6, 2019
(L-R) Atletico Madrid’s French midfielder Thomas Lemar, Atletico Madrid’s Spanish forward Alvaro Morata and Atletico Madrid’s Spanish midfielder Vitolo react after the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid in Leverkusen, western Germany on November 6, 2019.
INA FASSBENDER / AFP

 

Bayer Leverkusen belatedly breathed life into their Champions League campaign by recording their first points of the group stage with a 2-1 victory at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

A bizarre Thomas Partey own goal gave Leverkusen the lead on 41 minutes at the BayArena before Germany international Kevin Volland bagged a second shortly after the break.

READ ALSO: Son Brace Help Tottenham Beat Red Star Again

Nadiem Amiri was sent off for a reckless challenge on Santiago Arias in the closing minutes with Alvaro Morata grabbing a consolation goal for Atletico in stoppage time.

Diego Simeone’s side fall three points behind Group D leaders Juventus after missing a chance to sew up qualification for the last 16 with two rounds to spare.

Leverkusen, who lost their opening three matches in Europe, are level on three points with Lokomotiv Moscow as both sides likely face the prospect of battling for a spot in the Europa League.

AFP



