FRSC Official, One Other Killed As Car Rams Into Patrol Vehicle

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and a yet-to-be-identified man have been killed by a vehicle in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said that a team of FRSC officials who were assigned to monitor and control traffic was approached by a truck driver who intended to make an inquiry from one of the members of the team.

“In the course of the inquiry, a Mercedes Benz ran into the patrol vehicle and in the process killed the arresting Marshal and the other person while they were discussing with the other FRSC Official occupying the driver’s seat who was also seriously affected by the crash.”

READ ALSO: Operation Positive Identification Is Intelligence-Driven, Says GOC 81 Division

It added that the Sector Commander along with her Management Team inspected the area of the scene to conduct a crash investigation and also to gather information from eyewitnesses.

“From that investigation, it was meticulously gathered that the FRSC Patrol vehicle was not in motion when the incident occurred.

“The seriously injured victim has been since rushed to the hospital for medical attention while the deceased have been taken to the morgue.”