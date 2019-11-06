No Misunderstanding Between Buhari And Osinbajo – Presidency

The Presidency has debunked reports of a misunderstanding between the Office of the President and the Vice President.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters Senator Babajide Omowurare made this clarification while briefing journalists at the National Assembly.

Responding to critics who have questioned President Buhari’s decision to sign the amended deep offshore Act in London, Senator Omowurare insisted that the constitution permits the President to work from anywhere.

He explains that the scenario is different from that of former President Umaru YarAdua and Vice President Goodluck Jonathan where the former was at the time unable to discharge his duties because of ill health.

He was however silent on why the President did not transmit a letter to the National Assembly, handing over responsibilities to the Vice President.