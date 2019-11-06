PHOTOS: Firefighters Battle Lagos Market Fire One Day After

A day after the fire outbreak at the Balogun market, in Lagos Island, firefighters are still at the scene of the incident trying to put out the fire completely.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) told Channels Television that petrol chemical substances and the fabric materials stored in one of the buildings continue to trigger flames, thereby stretching emergency operations.

READ ALSO: Balogun Market Fire: Sanwoolu Visits Scene As Emergency Operation Continues

Emergency management officials are also scene with heavy duty cranes and equipment spraying water into the areas where smoke and fire is being detected.

The Tuesday morning fire got the attention of the Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who visited the scene on Wednesday and directed that integrity test be carried out on all the affected buildings.

A police officer was also reported killed while on duty at the scene. The officer died late last night after a section of the burnt building caved in during rescue operation.

Traders in the market are counting their losses as they say goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed.

See photos below…