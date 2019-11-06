Senate To Investigate Idiroko/Ipokia Extra-Judicial Killings By Customs Officials

The Senate on Wednesday resolved to investigate the recent extrajudicial killings of some residents of Idiroko/Ipokia Constituency in Ogun State by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The directives issued to the Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, followed a point of order by Senator Tolu Odebiyi who alleged that since the closure of the borders, the men of the NCS have been operating in a commando-like style.

In a statement by the Special Assistant on Press to President of the Senate, Ezrel Tabiowo, the lawmaker gave accounts of several incidences in the area and lamented the lack of reports of any of the officers involved being prosecuted.

“Since the closure of the country’s land border by the Federal Government, men of the Nigeria Customs Service have been conducting themselves in a very unruly manner and in commando-like style around the Idiroko and Ipokia state constituency.”

According to him, on October 7, 2019, at about 14:00 hrs, some Customs men were alleged to have shot and killed a student of Ojumo Community High School, Ihunbo in Ipokia Local Government Area, while several other students sustained injuries from gunshots.

He added that in another reported incident, men of the NCS drove recklessly with an impounded vehicle in a densely populated market which led to the killing of another student when the driver lost control.