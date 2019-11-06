We Should Track Phone Conversations Between Kidnappers And Victims’ Families – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has asked security agents to come up with a plan on how to monitor conversations between kidnappers and families of victims.

During plenary on Wednesday, Senator Lawan decried the increasing rate of Kidnappings in Nigeria, noting that security agencies must find a way to track phone conversations between kidnappers and the victims’ families.

The Senate President also stated that he thinks there should be drones properly deployed to various areas as to tackle kidnappings effectively.

“We thought there should be drones all over the place properly deployed to ensure that kidnapping is tackled. We have to find the way to track phone conversations between kidnappers and the victims’ families.”- Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) November 6, 2019

“We will work hard to ensure that they are able to deal with this and there is willingness and commitment on the side of the executive to deal with this.”- Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) November 6, 2019

READ ALSO: Senate Proposes 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Predators In Tertiary Institutions

Mr Lawan said that in the last one month, he has been holding regular meetings with the security agencies including the Minister of Communications FCT and others to see that something is done about the security challenges besetting the country.

Lawan stated that what the Senate is trying to do is to get a result oriented approach to fighting insecurity as well as insist that no amount of funds is too much.

He noted that the job of securing the nation is a collective responsibility and as such, all arms of government must come together to find a lasting solution.

We will work hard to ensure that they are able to deal with this and there is willingness and commitment on the side of the executive to deal with this

“What we are trying to do is to get a result oriented approach to fighting insecurity and we have insisted that no amount of funds is too much. This is something that we have to do together with the executive arm of government.”- Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) November 6, 2019

“In the last one month, I have been holding regular meetings with the security agencies including the Minister of Communications FCT and others.”- Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) November 6, 2019

Earlier on during plenary on Wednesday, Senator Lekan Mustapha cited Orders 42 & 52 and moved a motion on the urgent need for the increase of security agencies to intervene against kidnappings in the riverine area of Ogun Central District securing its waterways.

Joining his colleague on the issue, Senator Ibikunle Amosun urged the Upper House to move for a naval presence which will be extended to Sagamu, Ikorodu and all those areas where kidnapping cases have been recorded.

Senator Amosun said that the army has been within the Ogun Central District but their presence has not been enough to curb the kidnap menace within the region.

“In 2019, the issue of kidnapping has become huge so much that as we speak today majority of our people there are relocating,” Amosun stressed.

In a similar vein, Senator James Manager said kidnapping is everywhere in the country, stressing that whatever the prayers within the Senate were, then they should be for all parts of the country.

Mr Manager further stated that, “This is a motion for all Nigerians. Kidnapping takes place everywhere in Nigeria, no place is excluded. Kidnapping started as a way of protest and not the way as it today.”- Senator James Manager”.

Having heard all arguments on the matter, the Senate resolved to urge the Federal Government to direct the Inspector General of Police to immediately make sufficient helicopters and marine police to tackle the menace and urged the Nigerian navy to establish a naval presence within the areas in focus.